Unexpectedly at Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Ken Hood passed away in his 82nd year, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband to Marg (nee MacLean) for 55 years. Loving father to Doug (Arlene), Steve (Liz), and the late Wayne (Sonia). Proud grandfather to Ryan (Brittany), Dylan, Dustin (Samantha), Aaron, the late Kristy-Ann, Derek (Miranda), Jesse, Sydney (Jonathan), Jenna (Cody) and John (Lauryn); great-grandfather to Aiden, Kaylee, Peyton, Lucas, Maddie, Ethan, Jason and Owen. Brother to Jordy (Pepper), the late Verna and Jack Hanning and the late Ilene and Jerry Hunter. Brother-in-law to Eleanor (the late Donnelly) MacLean. Also survived by his mother-in-Law, Mae (late John) MacLean. Ken will be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends around the Freelton area. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment at Carmel Cemetery, Freelton with a reception to follow. Donations to the Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com