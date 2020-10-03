1/2
Kenneth HOUGHTON
Passed away peacefully on Thursday October 1, 2020, at Wentworth Lodge in Dundas, at the age of 88. Loving husband of Angela. Survived by his children and stepchildren. Also survived by his sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family in Canada and England. Kenneth passion was the farm. He started his career as a miner and worked his way up to Vice President of Redland Quarries where he worked from 1978-1997. He was a proud Rotarian involved in many meaningful projects in Dundas. He enjoyed gardening and tinkering in his garage, wood being his favourite medium. A special thank you to Dr. Williams for his support, and the staff at Wentworth Lodge for their exceptional care of Kenneth. Cremation has taken place, and as per Ken's wishes, there will be no funeral. Donations to Wentworth Lodge Dundas, The Dundas Museum, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
