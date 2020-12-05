Dr. Kenneth I. Mustard passed away on Friday November 27 at Grandview Lodge in Dunnville with his wife Beverley at his side. Ken was born and raised in Port Colborne, Ontario in 1927, one of six children of George and Lillian Mustard. Ken was the son of a carpenter and the first of his family to go to university, graduating from University of Toronto Medical School in 1953. Ken worked in Sudbury for the International Nickel Company as a company physician for 3 years, before continuing his medical studies to become a general surgeon. He completed residencies in Buffalo and Hamilton before arriving in Dunnville in 1962. Ken dedicated himself to the health and care of the community as the sole general surgeon until he retired in 1996. In 2018, the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital renamed the operating room suite in honour of Dr. Mustard and his family. Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beverley (Bell) Mustard and his sons Glen (Dawn) of Toronto and Robert (Karen) of Westfield, New Jersey. Ken was very sadly predeceased by his son John Kevin in 2015. Ken was the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren. Ken was a passionate collector of Canadian art, sculpture, antique furniture, pottery and glassware. He loved attending auctions, galleries and museums both locally and further afield. Ken was a member of Dunnville Golf Club for more than 50 years and took great pleasure in playing golf with Beverley, his three sons, colleagues and friends and quite frankly, anybody who happened by that day. The family wishes to thank the staff of Grandview Lodge for their wonderful, thoughtful, respectful care of Ken for the last two years of his life. Memorial services will be held at a future date. In his memory, donations may be made to the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
