Dear Maria and family,

Charlie and I are sorry to hear of Ken's passing. As a teenager I remember sitting on my back porch in the summer and waving to Ken just about every day as he passed by on his way home from Montgomery Park, always wearing his baseball mitt. Who knew that one day he'd married my high school friend and even coach my son in baseball. May he rest in peace and may your memories be happy ones.

Karen Schwartz

Neighbor