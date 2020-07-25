Kenneth Joseph Ward, at age 75, was peacefully welcomed to heaven on July 17th, 2020. Born in Hamilton, Ontario. Husband of Maria (Vallentin) for 55 years, father of Jerome (deceased 1966), Marianne (Bill) Graham, Rosalie Pike and Joseph (Nancy Monette) Ward. Affectionately known as Gramp to Devon and Shannon Pike, Thomas and Madeleine Graham and Emily and Erin Ward. Brother of Gerald (Loretta) Ward and Patricia McElcheran Gregorovitch (deceased 2004). The Ward, Vallentin, McElcheran and Hendriks families will miss Uncle Ken. Friends and colleagues from the DPCDSB, where he was a teacher and Principal for 32 years and will have fond memories of baseball, coaching and volunteering. Blessings to Dr. Raskin, Dr. Kostopoulos, Dr. Ahluwalia, Dr. Tam, Dr. Tony, the Brampton Civic Hospital staff and the Spectrum nurses for their care on this courageous journey with cancer. A celebration of Ken's life will be at a later date. Donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society
, Covenant House or the charity of your choice
.