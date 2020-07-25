1/1
Kenneth J. Ward
Kenneth Joseph Ward, at age 75, was peacefully welcomed to heaven on July 17th, 2020. Born in Hamilton, Ontario. Husband of Maria (Vallentin) for 55 years, father of Jerome (deceased 1966), Marianne (Bill) Graham, Rosalie Pike and Joseph (Nancy Monette) Ward. Affectionately known as Gramp to Devon and Shannon Pike, Thomas and Madeleine Graham and Emily and Erin Ward. Brother of Gerald (Loretta) Ward and Patricia McElcheran Gregorovitch (deceased 2004). The Ward, Vallentin, McElcheran and Hendriks families will miss Uncle Ken. Friends and colleagues from the DPCDSB, where he was a teacher and Principal for 32 years and will have fond memories of baseball, coaching and volunteering. Blessings to Dr. Raskin, Dr. Kostopoulos, Dr. Ahluwalia, Dr. Tam, Dr. Tony, the Brampton Civic Hospital staff and the Spectrum nurses for their care on this courageous journey with cancer. A celebration of Ken's life will be at a later date. Donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society, Covenant House or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Dear Maria and family,
Charlie and I are sorry to hear of Ken's passing. As a teenager I remember sitting on my back porch in the summer and waving to Ken just about every day as he passed by on his way home from Montgomery Park, always wearing his baseball mitt. Who knew that one day he'd married my high school friend and even coach my son in baseball. May he rest in peace and may your memories be happy ones.
Karen Schwartz
Neighbor
