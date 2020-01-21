|
|
Peacefully surrounded by his family on January 19, 2020, at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Ken Fritz passed away in his 72nd year. Beloved husband for 54 years to Josephine (nee Lenko). Loving father of Dave and Janet (Kompare-Fritz). Dear Grandpa of Desmond and Emmett. Dear brother of Bonnie Fritz and Norma Jean Watson-Augustine. Survived by all the members of the Fritz, Watson and Lenko families as well as his buddy Brett Whitmore. Predeceased by his sister Brenda Davis. Ken was a long-time employee of Dofasco with over 30 years of service. An avid Horseman, Ken was the proud co-owner of Touch the Past Horse-drawn Carriages. He will be lovingly missed by his furry friends Doc, Thumper, Dallas, Molson and especially by his dog Benny. He leaves behind many friends at Cameron's Speedway where he recently worked. A special thank you to his longtime friend Glenda McMann for being his caregiver throughout his illness. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th from 7-9 pm. A Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, January 25th at 11 am. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Many thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at the Juravinski Hospital, the HNAB LHIN and the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to Ken. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020