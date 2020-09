Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away in Oakville Sept. 02 at age 89. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne (a proud Geordie). Loving father of Lynn (Chris). Predeceased by his son David (2002). Thankyou for the wonderful care at Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. We will miss him dearly. Bye Dad.



