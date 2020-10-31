1/1
Kenneth Joseph Walter McConville
1980-07-08 - 2020-10-26
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth McConville Jr. on Monday, October 26th. He will be sadly missed by his mother (Beverley) and father (Kenneth), brother (Joseph), sister-in-law (Christine) and niece (Alice). Aunts, uncles, cousins, family and many friends. Although your smile is gone forever And your hand we cannot touch We still have so many memories Of the one we loved so much There will be a viewing at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave E., Hamilton on Sunday, November 1st 5-8pm. Donations can be made in Kenny's name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved