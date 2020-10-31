With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth McConville Jr. on Monday, October 26th. He will be sadly missed by his mother (Beverley) and father (Kenneth), brother (Joseph), sister-in-law (Christine) and niece (Alice). Aunts, uncles, cousins, family and many friends. Although your smile is gone forever And your hand we cannot touch We still have so many memories Of the one we loved so much There will be a viewing at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave E., Hamilton on Sunday, November 1st 5-8pm. Donations can be made in Kenny's name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store