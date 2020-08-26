Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Beatrice Havens, his wife of 75 years. Son of the late Lorne Edward Laidman and Bessie May Webb. He leaves behind his sons; Donald, Randy (Darlene), daughter Debbie Ellis and daughter in law Kathy Laidman. Predeceased by his son Bernie (2012). Will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren; Jeffrey (Darlene), Scott, Brigette (Jamie), Breeanne (Jaime) and great grandsons Aiden and Blake. Ken will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. As per his request, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Lovingly remembered and forever in our hearts