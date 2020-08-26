1/
Kenneth Lorne LAIDMAN
Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Beatrice Havens, his wife of 75 years. Son of the late Lorne Edward Laidman and Bessie May Webb. He leaves behind his sons; Donald, Randy (Darlene), daughter Debbie Ellis and daughter in law Kathy Laidman. Predeceased by his son Bernie (2012). Will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren; Jeffrey (Darlene), Scott, Brigette (Jamie), Breeanne (Jaime) and great grandsons Aiden and Blake. Ken will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. As per his request, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca Lovingly remembered and forever in our hearts

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
