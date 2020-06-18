Kenneth Lorne "Ken" LYMBURNER
May 27,2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth "Ken" Lorne Lymburner on May 27, 2020. Ken was a loving and caring person who devoted his life to family, and to his work as a Respiratory Therapist. Ken is survived by his mother Joyce Lymburner, sister Patti Hannivan (husband David), brother James R. Lymburner, niece and nephew, Kaitlin and Lindsay Hannivan. Our family wishes to thank the staff on 6M, St. Joseph's Hospital for the loving care they showed Ken while he was in their care.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 18, 2020.
