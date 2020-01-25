|
(Bell Canada Retiree) (Longtime member of Knox Presbyterian Church, Burlington, avid golfer, bowler, and square dancer) Peacefully at Lakeshore Place on Friday, January 17, 2020. Ken, in his 90th year, loving husband of the late Marjorie (nee Galloway) for 67 wonderful years. Dear father of Debbie DeDauw (Lee), and Greg (Karen). Loved grandpa of Jenna (Ben), Evan (Crystal), Leanne, and Kelly (Chris), and great-grandpa of Sebastian. Ken was a proud employee with Bell Canada for over 40 years until his retirement. A devout member of Knox Presbyterian Church for 56 years, he loved serving the church community. Ken liked to be social, and had the reputation of being a kind, compassionate and fun person to be with, whether that was driving people to their appointments with the Red Cross, or golfing and bowling with his buddies. He was a skilled woodworker, who liked to carve wildlife in his spare time. Inspiration would often come from the time spent at the family cottage in Tobermory with his family. He missed his dear Marjorie when she passed in October of 2018. We take comfort that he is now at peace, with Mom in heaven. Cremation will be taking place. A Memorial Service to commemorate Ken's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 461 Elizabeth Street, Burlington on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private interment Greenwood Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation or .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020