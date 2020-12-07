1/1
Kenneth Meryl Carson
Carson, Claudia Jennie - Nov 28, 2020 Carson, Kenneth Meryl - Dec 4, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passings of Claudia (nee Christink) and Kenneth Carson. Claudia was predeceased by her siblings Myrtle Plumbley and Maurice Christink of Pembroke. Ken leaves behind his two siblings, Betty Watt (Dave predeceased) and Jack (Jan) Carson. Happily married for 65 years. Loving parents to their three daughters and their husbands, Terri and Gord Teslic, Jane and Tom Lewis, and Sharon and Branko Dorin. Cherished grandparents to Ryan and Steven (Lauren) Teslic, Kayla (Steve), and Taryn Lewis, Brook and Briann Dorin. They were thrilled to welcome their great granddaughter Rylee to the family six months ago. Claudia spent her early years working for the board of education in Pembroke and Hamilton. She was an esteemed piano and organ teacher for the Ontario Conservatory of Music. Claudia closed out her career at Inglis to take on a new role as grandmother. Ken (Kit) was a Stelco employee, as a rigger for 40 years. He was an avid reader who loved fishing and hunting and spending time with his grandkids. Ken and Claudia enjoyed winters by the Gulf coast in Florida, summers by the lake near Pembroke, and visiting family members throughout the Ottawa valley. As per Mom and Dad's wishes, private family services have already taken place. Mom and Dad, you will be in our thoughts and prayers til we meet again at the rapture. May the most precious memories of their lives bring comfort and peace to us all. John: 14:6 "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 7, 2020.
