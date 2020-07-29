1/1
Kenneth Phillip BURDEN
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ken at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. Survived by his beloved wife Nancy. Loving father of Tammy (Steve Sabourin), Amanda (Anthony Miceli), Josh (Suzy Cripps), Michael (Amy Cripps) and William Cripps. He was a loving Papa and Grandpa to 15 grandchildren. Loving brother-in-law and uncle to many. Predeceased by his brother Jim. Funeral and celebration of life to take place at a later date.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
