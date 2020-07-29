It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ken at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. Survived by his beloved wife Nancy. Loving father of Tammy (Steve Sabourin), Amanda (Anthony Miceli), Josh (Suzy Cripps), Michael (Amy Cripps) and William Cripps. He was a loving Papa and Grandpa to 15 grandchildren. Loving brother-in-law and uncle to many. Predeceased by his brother Jim. Funeral and celebration of life to take place at a later date.