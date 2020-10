It is with much sadness that the family of Ken Jr announce his sudden passing on September 29, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. He will be dearly missed by many family members and friends. At his request there will be no formal services. His earthly remains will be cremated and placed with his mother and father Ken and Marlene Potts in Woodland Cemetery.



