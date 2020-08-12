It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Venne on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 56. Kenneth was the dear son of Marty and Josie Venne. Brother to Anita (Kevin) Neeb, and Jennifer (Bill) Wilson. Uncle to Darren, Andrea, Jessica, Logan, Alex and Harley, and great-uncle to Alyssa, Lincoln and Ryleigh. The enjoyment of Kenneth's life was working with electronics and he enjoyed family life very much. We will miss him a lot. A private family service will be held. Please make donations to your favourite charity if you wish. "Gone but not forgotten. We will always remember you" Condolences and memories may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com