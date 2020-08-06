1/
Kerry Dale HEMLOW
Suddenly on July 31, 2020 in his 58th year. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Geri. Loving brother of Caren Mattiuz and Chris Hemlow. Loving father of Kyle Hemlow (Alicia) and grandfather of Grayson. Cherished uncle of Mel Hemlow, Jodie Mattiuz and Shannyn Zurbrigg. Loved friend of Andy, Brad, Cassie, Jerry and many many more. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Sunday, August 9th from 2-4pm. Cremation to follow. A private family interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Epilepsy Society, specifically Grand Mal Seizure, would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com "Joey T. care bear is gone"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 6, 2020.
