Passed away suddenly at home in Burlington on Tuesday, September 13, 2020. Predeceased by parents William and Mabel (nee Allen). Will be missed by sister June McIvor who shared a special bond, brother in law Rod, nephews Spencer, Trevor and Sean and their children, Kerry's grand nieces and nephews, Ella, Elizabeth, Zoe, Emma, Cody, Ryan and Liam. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Kerry to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.