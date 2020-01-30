|
Kevin Addison passed away on Jan 24th at the dr. Bob Kemp hospice in Hamilton. Resident of Burlington and long time employee for the city of Hamilton. Kevin will be greatly missed by wife Connie, sons Tyson(Michelle)and Brodie. Daughter Kassy(Woody). Grandchildren Toni, James and Kayla. Step mother June and Brothers Glenn, Jay and Jeremy. Predeceased by brothers Dean and Drew. Kevin touched so many lives and will be dearly missed by many friends and family. A special thanks to the dr. Bob Kemp hospice for all the love and support they give. Creamation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020