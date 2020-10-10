With heavy hearts we announce Kevin's passing at the Hamilton General Hospital. He is survived by his brother Wayne (Mary) of Port Dover, Sisters, Karen (Craig Walker), Wendy (Robert Jones) and Lisa Conway MacLeod (Ron Bennett) all of Brantford. Father of Aaron, Adam & Kyle. Best Friend of Tammy Mahoney, Bill Mahoney & family. Donations can be made to Hamilton Out of the Cold, which Kevin was an active member of, or Hamilton Health Sciences. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As children we were parted. As adults we restarted. A sibling's love they divided. We will never forget the young boy and the role you provided. Your journey was hard & long, & sometimes you were too strong. But the twinkle in your eyes, and the dimples and the smiles, and the love in our hearts will never keep us apart. Love you brother dear.



