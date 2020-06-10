With shattered hearts we announce the sudden passing of Kevin Gerard O'Brien on June 7, 2020, aged 64. Beloved husband of Denise (nee Johnston) and beloved father of Kerry (Christopher) Scrivens, Shea (Kathleen) O'Brien and Riley O'Brien. Cherished step-dad to Adam and Brett King, and loved brother of Terry (Veronica) O'Brien, brother-in-law of Debbie (Brian) McYip and Cheryl (Billie) Parr. Adored Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents James Derek O'Brien, Joyce Elaine Fleming and Eunice "Dewey" Jackman. Kevin was a wonderful man with a good heart, and always tried to make those around him happy. A proud member of the Electrical Union Local 105. Kevin loved camping, playing euchre, watching hockey, playing hockey and was always up for a good pun. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover 519-583-1530. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions all services will be private, cremation to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 10, 2020.