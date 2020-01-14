|
October 8, 1968 - January 14, 2014 It has been six years since Kevin passed away and we miss his heartylaugh and beautiful smile, the touch of his hand and wonderful hugs. We think of you every day Kevin and felt your presence with us at Christmas in Florida at the Walkabout/Broadwalk. You picked a good place to vacation. If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. We will never forget you Kevin. Kathleen, Dad and Mom, Eddie and Donna, Paul and Cathleen, Eddie Jr., Jeffrey, Jack, Angelina and Amelia L.T. and Loko.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020