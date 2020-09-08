1/1
Kevin Joseph DONOVAN
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Joseph Donovan on September 6, 2020. Kevin Donovan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and father-in-law. He was a teacher and principal dedicated to his community in Sault Ste Marie, On., for 35 years. Once he retired from teaching, he and his loving wife, Trudy Donovan, moved to Burlington, Ontario to be closer to their daughter, Monica Leigh and subsequently, their granddaughter, Jillian Story and son-in-law, Scott Story. Kevin was a committed member of the Burlington community and was an active member of the: Burlington Curling Club, Burlington Lawn Bowling Club, as well as a frequent volunteer at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He will be remembered lovingly by his family and the community. Kevin will be greatly missed by those near and far. Our family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to the medical staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, their support was a tremendous help in such a difficult time. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (2265 Headon Road, Burlington) at 11a.m. We ask that all visitors wear a mask. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
