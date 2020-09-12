It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Ross Campbell on Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 62, surrounded by the love of his family. Beloved husband of Victoria, for 42 years. Wonderful Dad to Katharene (Jack), Christopher (Sally), and Corey (Krista). Cherished Papa to Kaitlyn (Whitey), Ethan, Benjamin, Abigail, and Brady. Youngest brother to Rodney (Janet), and Randy (Joy). Brother-in-law to Sheree. Uncle to Kevin, Matthew, Roberta and Dawn. Kevin was an adored, fun, and easy-going Papa who is loved and will be missed deeply by all. He will be remembered for his "funny" dad jokes and his love of the Buffalo Bills. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Juravinski Cancer Centre Foundation https://hamiltonhealth.ca/memorialgiving/
or to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com