Kevin SHAW

Peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, September 18, 2020 in his 71st year. Loved husband of Gillian (Roberts). Loving father of Brittany Shaw (and Tyler Visser), and Ben. Proud Papa of Brody, Jaxx, and Scarlett. Beloved brother of Tony, June (and Peter), Donovan (and the late Christine), Ivan, Loraine (and Chris). Kevin will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Brittany wishes to extend her appreciation and admiration for her father for being such a devoted husband, dad, and caregiver. Following Kevin's wishes cremation has taken place and the family will have a private gathering. As expressions of sympathy the family would appreciate donations to Battens Disease Foundation. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with THOMPSON-MOTT FUNERAL HOME, Waterford, 519-443-5332. www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 21, 2020.
