It is with a heavy hearts we announce Kim Sheppard's passing on March 7, 2020. Kim is very much loved and will be sadly miss. Beloved sister of Kelly Sheppard (Penny) and Sonia Simoes and son Jamie. Her memory will always be with us especially her sense of humour and amazing kind heart. May she rest in peace. A celebration of life will be held in her memory on her special day Friday March 13, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, ROBINSON CHAPEL, 15 West Avenue North, Hamilton, 905-522-2496.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020