Kim Tyler Weaymouth passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 67, suddenly after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. The way he passed is just how he lived, by his own rules. He paved his own way and if you said he couldn't do it, he would make sure he could. He taught his children the qualities of life, to always make the right decisions, to love nature and animals, and the importance of family. Of all the people he touched both willing and unwillingly he will be remembered as having the biggest heart and sense of humour loved by everyone. Loving father of RJ (Kristen), Shannon, Jeremy, and Former husband of Tracy. Uncle to his nieces and nephews, Brother of Beverly (deceased) Ron, Terry and Darlene. His trade as an auto mechanic was passed onto his sons RJ & Jeremy where they spent many hours building cars. As well as his Horticulturalist trade which he taught his daughter, Shannon, to grow beautiful flowerbeds and vegetable gardens. He retired from Hilfield Strathallen College, where he spent many happy years. A celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to donate to the Parkinson's Society.



