Kimberley Ann (Bishop) MCLEAN
1966-01-16 - 2020-05-20
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimberley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at her home in Hamilton, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Loving daughter of Margaret Edwardson (John Kranyics). Predeceased by her father Gary Bishop and her step-father Sandy Edwardson. Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Burlington. If desired, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Kim's memory to the Hamilton/Halton S.P.C.A. would be sincerely appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved