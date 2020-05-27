Passed away at her home in Hamilton, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Loving daughter of Margaret Edwardson (John Kranyics). Predeceased by her father Gary Bishop and her step-father Sandy Edwardson. Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Burlington. If desired, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Kim's memory to the Hamilton/Halton S.P.C.A. would be sincerely appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.