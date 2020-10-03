1/1
Kimberly Ann (Mackenzie) WARK
Kimberly Ann Wark (nee Mackenzie) passed away on September 22, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital, after a short, sudden battle with cancer. Kim has moved on to be with her beloved Mom. Born August 20, 1956 in Windsor, Ontario, Kim is the daughter of Sylvia and Robert Mackenzie MPP. She moved to the west mountain of Hamilton in 1962 and grew up there with her siblings David (Elizabeth), Stephen, Dan (Jill), Andrew, and Lori (Bob). Kim met John, her husband of 41 years, in high school. She dedicated her life to looking after others around her. Lovingly committed to her father and mother in their later years, she held her mom's hand through a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's. Kim was the "matriarch" of the Mackenzie clan, true to her roots in the manner of her mother's large loving Irish family and proud of it. Never to be replaced. Kim was very loving of children and had attended the Early Childhood Education program at Mohawk College. Her many nieces and nephews felt the magic sparkle of the laughter and love that she showered upon them. She excelled at throwing gatherings for family and friends, BBQs, Christmas celebrations and get-togethers. Kim relished her time (especially with her Mom) in the north at the family cottage - ever to be known as "Kim's Cottage". As per her instructions, cremation has taken place and no funeral service will be held. A celebration of life will take place shortly after the pandemic has passed. John and the family extend thanks to the JCC Palliative Care staff, to the JCC Unit C3, to Dr Michela Febbraro and Dr Ravi Ohson, and a special thank you to Nurse Colleen for all their support and guidance over the course of Kim's journey with cancer. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation would be appreciated. She was my North, my South, my East, and West, My working week and my Sunday rest, My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song: I thought that love would last forever: I was wrong. Adapted from "Funeral Blues" by W. H. Auden


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
