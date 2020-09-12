We are saddened to announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, and sister at her home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 59. Dearly loved by her daughters Nicole (Rick) and Amanda (Rick), grandchildren Kylie, Selena and Nathan, siblings Don, Linda (predeceased), Reid and Kendall. Also sadly missed by Tom. Thank you to Gradatim Lodge for their support. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be made at www.marlattfhhamilton.com
