Kingsley Dell

Passed away peacefully May 28, 2020 at the age of 50 years old after his courageous battle with cancer. Sunrise April 24th, 1970 in Hanover, Jamaica. He is survived by his loving wife Anna Rodney, children Shane, Rashawn, Daunte, Markell and Anna-Kay, Dell. Also his loving grandchildren Shawn, Shiloh and Brysen. He is lovingly remembered by his mom, dad, brothers, sisters and other relatives and friends of the family. He was an employee at National Steel car for many years. He loved to garden, paint, listen to music, cook for his family, and watch sports with his children and coaching. Kingsley will be remembered by many for his wonderful smile, cheerful laugh and his loving nature. A special thank you to the staff members of Juravinski Hospital, and the Palliative care team. There is a very special thank you to our VON nurse Michelle who was always there for the family. Many thanks goes out to the many people who have been supporting the family during this hard time.