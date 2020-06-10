Passed away at St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday, June 8, 2020 in his 89th year. Loving husband to Jean for 68 years. Dear father of Randy (Tina), Don (Marybeth) and John (Cathie). Dear Grandfather to Christine, Mark and Erin. Great Grampy to Olivia, Luke, Evan, Liam, Kate and Xavier. Survived by his brother Ken. Predeceased by his brothers Howard, Alfred and Lyle. Respecting Keith's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME 724 Canboro Road, Fenwick. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 10, 2020.