LINDEMAN, Barbara (Kitchener) passed peacefully in her 82nd year at the Juravinski Hospital on June 18 following a courageous battle with cancer. Barb is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Howard Lindeman, and dear son, Christopher Danek. She is survived by her wonderful life partner, Glyn Gibbs, and younger brother, Gord. She was a dear mother to Cindy Langhorn (Jack), Lorriann Sanders, Lesley Prosperi (Morris) and step-mother to Dean Lindeman, Corinne Lindeman and the late Carol Westbrook. Barb was a beloved grandmother to Sarah, Emma, Brett, Austin, Nicholas, Jeremy, Dawn, Paige, Spencer, Mitchell, and Jacob. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren as well as her numerous friends at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 163. Cremation has taken place. In keeping with Barb's wishes there will be no visitation or service but a reception and celebration of life will take place in the future. Friday night fish fries and karaoke at The Legion won't be the same.



