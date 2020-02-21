Home

Klaudia RADIGAN

Klaudia RADIGAN Obituary
November 2, 1965 - February 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of a loving wife, a beloved mother, and a wonderful friend 'Klaudia Radigan' in her 55th year on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband Paul, son Valentin, and daughter Claudine. Loving sister to Monika Prager (Christian), Richard Hauslbauer (Anja), and Birgit Hegen (Andreas). She will be dearly missed by extended family members, friends and many members of the community. Throughout her life, in Germany and Canada, Klaudia touched the lives of many people. After college graduation in Germany, Klaudia worked in downtown Munich for many years in the food industry. Shortly after arriving in Canada, she met her future husband Paul, worked as a model and settled down for a wonderful life in Dundas. An avid gardener who loved growing her own food, Klaudia was a wonderful chef who loved nothing better than spending time with family and friends. She was active in the Dundas community, and tirelessly helped to advance the lives and activities of children with special needs. Family and friends are welcome to visitation at MARLATT FUNERAL HOME - SWACKHAMER CHAPEL, 195 King St. West, Dundas, on Monday, February 24 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine's Parish, 58 Sydenham St., Dundas on Tuesday, February 25 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Augustine's Cemetery, Dundas. In lieu of flowers, Klaudia would wish the giving of love and support to children with special needs.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020
