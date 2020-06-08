Klaus Edward Bettig "Peace and Love" (54) Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020at the Juravinski Hospital with his wife (Veronica Bettig) and mother (Helen Brown) by his side. He was predeceased by his father Arthur Bettig. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Tuesday, June 9th from 10 -1 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, anyone wishing to pay their respects must make an appointment by Monday, June 8th. Please contact vbettig@outlook.com. Klaus did not lose his battle with cancer - this would imply his will to live and the tremendous effort he put forward, had an effect on the outcome. He lived his life with courage and a commitment to make the most out of each day. His passion for travel started at an early age, a lifetime fan of the Vikings, Tiger Cats, Penguins, Toronto Rock and Raptors. A day wasn't a day without music, concerts and the mention of the Salty Dogs. This was the whirlwind of his life, and at the center his heart was deeply rooted in family. "I heard your prayer, trust my timing" - God www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 8, 2020.