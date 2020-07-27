Kosta Papazafiriou

It is with great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Kosta at St. Peter's, Hamilton on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Slava for 59 years. Kosta is survived by his children, Tom, and Eve (Sam) and his grandchildren Alexsandria (Kyle), Johnny, and Joey. Visitation on Sunday, July 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. with Prayers at 6:30. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Naum of Ohrid Macedonian Orthodox Church, 1150 Stonechurch Rd. E., Hamilton, on Monday, July 27, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery, Rymal Rd. E., Hamilton. DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS ATTENDANCE AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH IS LIMITED TO 30% CAPACITY. YOU MAY HAVE TO WAIT TO COME IN TO FUNERAL HOME. MASKS MUST BE WORN IN BOTH FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH. Online condolences through www.dermodys.com
