September 1, 1950 - December 2, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Alice Huckalo, surrounded by love with her husband and two daughters by her side. Survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, George Huckalo. Loving mother to Valerie (Matthew) Carey (nee: Huckalo) and Natalie Huckalo, and loving grandmother to Felicity Carey. Cherished sister of Mary Kolkin. Dearly missed by her nieces and nephews: Kathy Spence (Richard, Isabella and Lucas), Lydia Otto (Peter), Evan and Kyle Huckalo; brother-in-law Steve Huckalo (Patti); uncles and aunt: Stefan Prytula, Nicholas and Helen Prytula; and cousins: Natalie, Lisa and Clarissa Prytula, Roman (Oxana) Pohorilyj. Predeceased by her parents Mykhailo and Tania Krawchuk. Alice was a very devoted, loyal and loving wife. She was the most loving mother and very proud of her two daughters. She absolutely adored her granddaughter who was her pride and joy. Alice was a beautiful, bright light and loved living life to the fullest. She cared about others before herself and welcomed everyone with warm and open arms. She saw the good in every person and knew how to make them feel special. For all of these reasons, Alice will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Due to the current health restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Alice will be laid to rest in St. Volodymyr's Cemetery in Oakville, ON. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Vladimir, 855 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8L 6Y5 or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family.