It is with profound sadness that the family of Krista Ann Rowan (nee Pauly) announces her passing on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital in Ireland at the age of 31. Krista was expecting her first child and they were both taken tragically from us due to a car accident. We mourn for both Krista and little Ree. We are heartbroken beyond words. Krista and Ree will be sadly missed by her loving, devoted husband, Eoin Rowan. Krista was the precious daughter of Kelly Pauly (Ron Fuller) and Hans Pauly (Carol Pauly). She was the beloved sister of Kaitlyn (Steven), and the absolutely cherished granddaughter of Betty and John Sokolich. She was predeceased by her Opa Klaus Pauly and will be missed by her Oma Anne Pauly. She was loved and adored by her Uncle Brian Sokolich (Joanne), Great Aunt and Uncle Mike and Nisha Milkovich, Uncles George and Steve Milkovich, Uncle Karl, Auntie Lou, Aunt Doris, her cousins Karl, Kaela and Max. Krista was predeceased by a few weeks by her loving father-in-law, Henry Rowan. She will be sadly missed by her mother-in-law, Marolly Rowan and her brother-in-law Heber Rowan from Ireland, and many extended family members and friends. In her early years, Krista was an accomplished competitive dancer and also loved soccer. Her thirst for life and hunger for knowledge enabled her to excel both academically and personally with every dream she chased. She set goals and relentlessly pursued them. After focusing on her education with a degree in Psychology on the Dean's Honor List at Guelph University, she continued her education at Vancouver Island University graduate school and achieved two more degrees - Master of Business Administration and Master of International Business and was awarded 'Top Domestic Student for the MBA Foundation Program'. Krista wanted to see the world. She has lived for a period of time in BC, Alberta, Yukon, New Brunswick, Toronto, South Africa, and Ireland. She has also traveled with Eoin to countless places including Namibia, Malta, Dubai, and Turkey just to name a few. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all of the ICU doctors, nurses, and a special thank you to the social worker, Sorche O'Keeffe at the Beaumont Hospital in Ireland. In addition, thank you to the Organ Donation team that made it possible for Krista to donate 2 kidneys to save the lives of 2 recipients and bring joy to their families. Krista and Baby Ree's funeral consisting of a Wake, Celebration of Life and Cremation Service will be held in Ireland on September 3rd, 4th, and 5th, 2020. A mass and Celebration of Life will be held in Canada at a later date. In Memory of Krista and Baby Ree, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. May the love we feel today shine through our beloved Krista and precious little Ree to us eternally.