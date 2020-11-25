1/1
Kristen "Krissy" HILL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Kristen in Hamilton. Kristen was the much loved and loving daughter of Carole Witts and Dennis Phillipson, and Kristen's stepfather John Witts (d). Left to mourn are Kristen's son Brennan Hill, David Taylor and her kitty Blondie. Kristen will also be missed by her aunt Sharon Mooney and her family. Donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family as an expression of sympathy. Kristen will forever be in our hearts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved