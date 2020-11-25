We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Kristen in Hamilton. Kristen was the much loved and loving daughter of Carole Witts and Dennis Phillipson, and Kristen's stepfather John Witts (d). Left to mourn are Kristen's son Brennan Hill, David Taylor and her kitty Blondie. Kristen will also be missed by her aunt Sharon Mooney and her family. Donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family as an expression of sympathy. Kristen will forever be in our hearts.