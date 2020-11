May 5, 1927 - November 20, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the age of 93 with his daughter by his side. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Rosemary and his son Gordon. Cherished father of Maryanne. He will be missed by his grandchildren Caraline (Mike) and Ryan (Hazel) and also his great-grandchildren Bennett and Reese. Kurt loved listening to music, singing and making corny jokes with everyone. In accordance with his wishes, a private burial has taken place.