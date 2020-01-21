|
We are all so sad to announce the passing of Kyle-Lawrence John Cotter. Kyle passed January 19th, 2020 in his 31st year surrounded by his loving family and girlfriend. Kyle leaves behind his parents, Elizabeth Cotter (Mom) and Jay Cotter (Dad), Sarah Cotter (Sister), Anthony Cotter (Nephew), Fonzie Gandolfo (Brother-in-law), Megan Welsh (Girlfriend), Barbara Welsh (Mother-in-law), Scott Welsh & Family (Brother-in-law & Family), Bronx (Dog), and all his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many friends. Arrangements for a celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Contact family for more information. Online Condolences can be made on www.dermodys.com GO LEAFS GO
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020