Kyle Pickering

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kyle Ross Pickering in London, UK on August 4, 2020, during his 50th year. He will be missed by the love of his life, his daughter Grace Elizabeth. He joins his father Edwin 'Ted' Pickering, Aunt Lillian (nee Etherden), and Grandparents in heaven. Kyle precedes Grace's mom Erin Kerr; his mother Carol Pickering and Tom Porter; his sister Kimberley and Gary Mathers and their children Victoria and Stephen and his brother Kurt Pickering and daughter Madison. He is in the hearts of his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Great Friends. Funeral plans include cremation, a private interment and a Hamilton celebration of life, September 30, 2020. Please follow at Millerfuneralchapel.ca
for details and sharing. Donations to McMaster Sick Kids.