Kymberley Ann BLACKLOCK

Kymberley Ann BLACKLOCK Obituary
Peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital after a lengthy illness on Monday, January 20, 2020 in her 57th year. Predeceased by her partner Chris Sarris. Loving mother of Ginnie (Luis), Christopher, Steven (Laura), Darren, T.J., Brian, Caitlin, Austin, Steven, Brittany. Loved by many siblings and grandchildren. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive, Stoney Creek on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. till the time of the funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020
