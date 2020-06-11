Laine Aasa
1927-06-29 - 2020-05-21
In her 93rd year, entered eternal rest at Emmanual House on Thursday May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Valdur (2009). Laine began her work at Kresge's, then Reardon's Meat Market and retired from MUMC. Loving mother of son Heikki with Becky, grandchildren Rob (Kristi) and Brittany (Kyle) and great grandson Odin, daughter Piret with Ken, grandchildren Liia (Scott) and Erik, son Hannes with Sarah Watts and grandchildren Toomas and Kristiina (Andrew) and great grandsons Taavi and Madis. Survived by many family and friends in Canada, USA and Estonia. A private family visitation and service was held with Interment at Woodland Cemetery. A special thanks to the nurses, PSW's and staff at Aberdeen Gardens for their care and compassion shown to mom over the last few months. Sincere appreciation of the staff and caregivers at Emmanual House. In her memory, donations to the Estonian Summer Camp Society or the First Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Congregation, Hamilton, would be appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 11, 2020.
