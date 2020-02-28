|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larraine Murphy on February 20, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Larry Murphy for 46+ years. Daughter of Evelyn Bordner of New Washington, Ohio and Paul Vincent Purcell of Willard, Ohio. Cherished sister to Lee Schueller of Pittsford, NY, aunt to Christopher Schueller of Mars, PA, and aunt to Stephanie Lichtenberg of Mason, Ohio. Larraine attended St. Angela Merici Elementary School in Fairview Park and graduated from Fairview Park High School in 1963. Larraine went on to the University of Dayton where she majored in English and graduated in 1967. She continued her studies at the Western Reserve University, School of Library Science and achieved her MLS in Library Science in 1968. She worked as Librarian at Cleveland Public Library Business Information Division for seven years before resigning to marry Larry Murphy on August 18, 1973. Larraine lived in Toronto for 10 months before moving to Hamilton to become Stelco's Business Librarian. In keeping with Larraine's wishes cremation has taken place. Larraine's Funeral Mass will take place at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 128 Edgemount Street S. (at King Street E.) in Hamilton on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2pm. Private family burial to take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 28, 2020