|
|
On Saturday, February 29, 2020, Larry passed away peacefully at home. He leaves behind his loving wife Linda of 54 years. Loving dad of Shelly and Corey (Fiona). Cherished Grampa of Tyler and Papa of Bo. Larry will be missed by his brother Paul (Linda) and all of his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sister Conny (John). He took great pride in his work at Firestone and Jarvis B. Webb. He loved sports and was loved by any who met him. His humour and laughter made him a special person to all of us. Larry was a long-time member of Burlington Old Timers Baseball and Hockey. Special thanks to Dr. Foster, Rhonda and Antonette. A Celebration of Larry Baker 's life will be held at Gator Ted's Tap and Grill (1505 Guelph Line) , on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. Those wishing to make a donation in Larry's memory are asked to consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the SPCA. (Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, 905-632-3333) www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020