It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Larry James Cooper, on April 4, 2020, two weeks shy of his 65th birthday. Beloved husband to Cheryl. Son of Joan Cooper and predeceased by father Warren (2007). Son-in-law to Joan Marzoli. Loving father to Nathan, Laura and stepfather to AJ. Brother of Janice (Bill), Warren, Carol (Gord), Tricia (Ken), Chris (Maria). Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, brother-in-law to Brenda (John) and Linda (Mark). "Coop" was a member of the MBAO. Won a gold medal at the National Championships in the Senior Division (2019). He will be missed by many Hamilton 5 pin bowlers from various leagues over the past 45 years. He loved to golf and fish annually with his brothers. We would like to thank Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice staff for taking great care during his final days. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation to HBSPCA or the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated. Coop can now take Benjiman for a walk again. "After writing this, Larry has approved this message"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020