Larry Howard DUCKLOW
1938-06-19 - 2020-08-09
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Larry in his 82nd year. Reunited with his beloved wife Pamela. Loving father of Shelley-Mae Kushner, Misty-Lyn Drozdowsky and Thomas Ducklow. Cherished grandfather of Cheney (Eddie) Matteliano, Clayton, Brittney, Erin, Kayla, Kristen and Caden. Treasured great grandfather to his great-grandson Vinny. You will be greatly missed, forever in our hearts. Until we meet again. As per his request, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
