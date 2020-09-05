Peacefully passed away at his home, listening to "My Way" by Frank Sinatra, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by his loving wife Larraine (February 20, 2020). Cherished brother-in-law of Leora Schueller of Pittsford, NY and uncle to Christopher Schueller of Mars, PA and Stephanie Lichtenberg of Mason, OH. Larry will dearly missed by his extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends. Following his wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be interred at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Willard, Ohio at a later date with his beloved Larraine. "I Did It My Way"