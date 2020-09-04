It is with sadness that we, Valerie, Louis, Bradley and Deanna announce the passing of our father, wonderful husband of 63 years to Anna Marie and Pappa to Ainsley Nagy (Peter), Justin Balsor (Caitlin), Elise Nagy (Arvee), Philip Balsor (Madi) and Nathan Balsor (Jenny). Larry was also a special and proud great-grandfather to Hudson and Quinton Short. He was a true brother and best friend to his six brothers and sisters who predecease him, he being the youngest of seven children, departing his beloved Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, bound for Hamilton: Gerald Balsor (Marie), Belva Klaggs, Norman,Barry), Mary Matheson (Bill), Ronnie Balsor (Beverly), Harold Balsor (Shirley) and his sister Shirley Wyse (Bob). Larry also predeceases his sister in law Gloria Porcelli (Philip Carlton) and is predeceased by his brother in law, Jerry Porcelli and sister in law, Molly. Larry Balsor was a life long member of the Carpenter Local 18 and served proudly on the Executive for many years. He took great pride in hIs home that he and Anna Marie built in Hamilton as newleyweds and enjoyed retirement in his seaside summer home in Cornwallis Park, NS. where he belonged to the Annapolis Royal Golf Course for many summers. He also belonged to Hamilton's VSL snooker club for many years. Our dad has now joined into eternal peace with his loving mother Christine MacLeod and stepfather John Abram, father Harold Balsor, in laws Mary and Ernie Porcelli and all those he loved dearly. May God's perpetual light shine upon you Dad, as you join Mum...until we meet again. Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405) on Thursday, September 10th from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m . A private family service will be held. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca