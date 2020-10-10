1/
Larry "Dugan" Murphy
On behalf of the family of Larry "Dugan" Murphy, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude and the outpouring of love received in the recent loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grand-father, brother and brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Special thanks to family, neighbours and friends for the floral arrangements, mass cards, cards, donations to the Good Shepherd of Hamilton, cooking and baking, visitation at the funeral home during a challenging time in our world, phone calls, texts and social media messages. Thanks to the team at Markey-Dermody Funeral Home who made a difficult task bearable with expertise, compassion and grace. Also, thanks to Reverend Andrew Quarshie for his hospital visits and celebrating a beautiful mass for Larry as he begins his journey home. Thank you to Vince Alfano of St. Eugene's Parish with his music and voice which made Larry's celebration of life so peaceful. To our pallbearers and readers, thank you for honouring your grandpa and Uncle Dugan. God bless you all and keep you safe. Rosalie and family

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
